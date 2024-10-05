Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Meet woman, who failed in four UPSC prelims, missed interview, got panic attack, then finally became...

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

HomeTelevision

Television

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Writer Amit Aaryan, known for penning the screenplay and dialogue of the popular sitcom FIR, has lashed out at Kapil Sharma. He even said that his solo show on Netflix 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' was outright rejected. He said, "Koi kutta bhi nahi dekhne aaya."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian
A poster of The Great Indian Kapil Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Writer Amit Aaryan, who is known for the popular sitcom FIR has lashed out at Kapil Sharma and his troupe for their 'vulgar' jokes. Kapil Sharma is the highest-paid comedian. After leading two comedy chat shows, he took his team on OTT with The Great Indian Kapil Show. 

While Kapil does enjoy a loyal fanbase, Amit Aaryan is miffed with him, and he openly expressed his discontent about Kapil Sharma and his team, including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Tandon, and Sunil Grover. In an interview with Digital Commentary, Amit said, "Dekhiye main ek statement dunga jo shayad controversial ho, lekin mujhe usse fark nahi padta hai. Kyuki yeh jitne bhi log hai chahe woh Kapil Sharma ho ya Kiku ya Krushna, inn sab ka experience bahut kam hai mere aage (Look, I will make a statement which may be controversial, but it does not matter to me. Because no matter who these people are, be it Kapil Sharma or Kiku or Krushna, they all have very little experience in front of me)." 

He further said, "Kapil Sharma se ghatiya show hi nahi. Kapil Sharma ka show Hindustan ki comedy mein sabse ghatiya show. Kapil Sharma ke show mein aapko aadmiyon ko aurat bana rahe hai, aur auratein ban ke aa rahi hai, woh aurat ke naam pe kalank hai (There is no worse show than Kapil Sharma's. Kapil Sharma's show is the worst show in India's comedy. In Kapil Sharma's show you are turning men into women and they are coming as women, they are a disgrace to the name of women)."

Amit further added that Kapil Sharma is nothing without his team, and sight the failure of his solo stint on Netflix with Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet. "Kapil Sharma ka show aaya tha Netflix pe, kisi kutte ne nahi dekha tha. Kapil Sharma ki kahani mein kisi ko interest nahi hai. Woh show uski wajah se chal nahi raha hai (Kapil Sharma's solo show came on Netflix, but not a single dog had seen it. No one is interested in Kapil Sharma's struggle story)." Amit complained that Kapi and his team are making people laugh with vulgarity, "Yeh saare log sirf gangadi faila rahe hai. Logo ko gandagi pasand hai. Aaj ki generation ne aachi cheezein dekhi nahi hai. Unhe lagta hai ki yehi comedy hai (All these people are just spreading filth. People like vulgarity. Today's generation hasn't seen good things. They think this is funny)."

Also read: Archana Puran Singh explains why her career is better than Bollywood actresses: 'Aisi konsi heroine hai jo...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement