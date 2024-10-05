'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Writer Amit Aaryan, known for penning the screenplay and dialogue of the popular sitcom FIR, has lashed out at Kapil Sharma. He even said that his solo show on Netflix 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' was outright rejected. He said, "Koi kutta bhi nahi dekhne aaya."

Writer Amit Aaryan, who is known for the popular sitcom FIR has lashed out at Kapil Sharma and his troupe for their 'vulgar' jokes. Kapil Sharma is the highest-paid comedian. After leading two comedy chat shows, he took his team on OTT with The Great Indian Kapil Show.

While Kapil does enjoy a loyal fanbase, Amit Aaryan is miffed with him, and he openly expressed his discontent about Kapil Sharma and his team, including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Tandon, and Sunil Grover. In an interview with Digital Commentary, Amit said, "Dekhiye main ek statement dunga jo shayad controversial ho, lekin mujhe usse fark nahi padta hai. Kyuki yeh jitne bhi log hai chahe woh Kapil Sharma ho ya Kiku ya Krushna, inn sab ka experience bahut kam hai mere aage (Look, I will make a statement which may be controversial, but it does not matter to me. Because no matter who these people are, be it Kapil Sharma or Kiku or Krushna, they all have very little experience in front of me)."

He further said, "Kapil Sharma se ghatiya show hi nahi. Kapil Sharma ka show Hindustan ki comedy mein sabse ghatiya show. Kapil Sharma ke show mein aapko aadmiyon ko aurat bana rahe hai, aur auratein ban ke aa rahi hai, woh aurat ke naam pe kalank hai (There is no worse show than Kapil Sharma's. Kapil Sharma's show is the worst show in India's comedy. In Kapil Sharma's show you are turning men into women and they are coming as women, they are a disgrace to the name of women)."

Amit further added that Kapil Sharma is nothing without his team, and sight the failure of his solo stint on Netflix with Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet. "Kapil Sharma ka show aaya tha Netflix pe, kisi kutte ne nahi dekha tha. Kapil Sharma ki kahani mein kisi ko interest nahi hai. Woh show uski wajah se chal nahi raha hai (Kapil Sharma's solo show came on Netflix, but not a single dog had seen it. No one is interested in Kapil Sharma's struggle story)." Amit complained that Kapi and his team are making people laugh with vulgarity, "Yeh saare log sirf gangadi faila rahe hai. Logo ko gandagi pasand hai. Aaj ki generation ne aachi cheezein dekhi nahi hai. Unhe lagta hai ki yehi comedy hai (All these people are just spreading filth. People like vulgarity. Today's generation hasn't seen good things. They think this is funny)."

