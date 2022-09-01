Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Kapil Sharma shares fun video with Krushna Abhishek amid rumours of rift, watch viral video

Recently, Krushna Abhishek had opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Kapil Sharma shares fun video with Krushna Abhishek amid rumours of rift, watch viral video
Kapil Sharma-Krushna Abhishek/File photo

Amid reports that Krushna Abhishek has quit popular comedy-talk show The Kapil Sharma Show and the former clarifying that he's only exited the show to eventually come back on it, comedian and host Kapil Sharma has posted a fun video with Krushna, showcasing the bond that the two share.

In the video that Kapil Sharma captioned, "mufat ki massage @krushna30 #kslive #kslive2022 #flying #australia", Krushna Abhishek can be seen getting a foot massage at an airport lounge. He's heard talking to the masseuse and asking her for how long would she give him a foot massage free of cost to which she replies "15 minutes". When Krushna asks the masseuse how many more minutes were left, the woman is heard replying that his 15 minutes were already over. Krushna Abhishek is hilarious seen jumping up from his chair so as to avoid having to pay for the foot massage. All this while, Kapil Sharma is seen seated next to Krushna in the video and laughing as the former cracked the 'free massage' joke.

READ: Aamir Khan Productions posts apology video after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure: 'Galtiya humse hi hoti hai'

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)


Recently, Krushna Abhishek had opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again."

Last month in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.