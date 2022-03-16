Kapil Sharma shares early morning workout video, netizens says 'yakeen nahi ho raha'

Comedian Kapil Sharma has kept his fans entertained with his sense of humour, but this time he has surprised his followers. Kapil is not someone who loves to show off his workout videos on his social media. But, today Sharma uploaded a video where he is giving a glimpse of his overall workout regime, from warming up to lifting dumbles to pushups, Sharma is looking dedicated to becoming a better version of himself. The comedian had a 6 AM schedule, so he hit the gym at 4 AM, and this has left his fans surprised.

Here's the video

As soon as Kapil shared the video, his fans and followers got amused with his dedication. Many of them have said that Akshay Kumar has left an impact on him, and he is following the actor's routine. "4baje se work out, lagta akshay sir se inspiration le rhe ho," said a user. While another follower added, "Lol..its just after affects of shooting with akshay kumar..dont worry things will get back to normal soon." Several of Kapil's fans hailed his dedication and they are mighty impressed by Kapil. "Sach me Desh badal raha h," praised a follower. While another user said, "lage raho paji…lekin plse break the beard…u look better that way…trust me!"

Many of them are surprised that Kapil will hit the gym early morning, "Paaji aap 4 am mujhe yakeen nahi ho raha," asked a follower. One of his fan said, "Ab tuh bhag Milkha...itne subha wow."

Previously during the promotion of his OTT debut show 'Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet,' Kapil disclosed his fitness prep while filming 'Firangi' and said, "Those were great days. I was shooting for a film, the one which I made with my own money, Firangi. I did not gain anything from that film except for this wonderful body.” He further shared his routine from those days as he added, "I used to wake up at 4:30 AM. I had become Akshay Kumar. I used to work out in the open, have breakfast and then reach the sets by 7:30 AM.” It seems like Akshay Kumar has left a positive impact on Kapil, and his fans would ask for more such motivational workout videos.