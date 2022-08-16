Kapil Sharma shares adorable photo with his daughter Anayra, calls her ‘my little world'

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

On Monday, Kapil Sharma published a photo of himself and his daughter Anayra Sharma on Instagram. In 2019, he and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their daughter. He can be seen in the image donning a sweatshirt with a white cap. His daughter was dressed in blue pants and a pink top with frills.

He captioned his Instagram post, “My little world."

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath also have a one-year-old son, Trishaan.

Kapil recently performed in Vancouver, he also shared photos from his tour in Hamilton on social media.

In the pictures, he can be seen posing with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli. The minister shared the photos and wrote, “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.”

Kapil retweeted his post with the caption, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honored.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma may find himself in trouble as a case has been registered against him for breaching his North America tour contact in 2015. The comedian was paid for six shows, but he only performed five.

Sai USA Inc filed a lawsuit which says that Kapil Sharma didn’t even respond when he failed to appear for his sixth show. As per the TOI report, Amil Jaitly, who is a famous promoter of shows in America, said that he had promised to perform in six cities in America and was paid for them but he didn’t perform. Amit said, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.”

Though the case is still pending in New York court, Sai USA Inc will ‘be taking legal action against’ Kapil Sharma. On Facebook, Sai USA posted the report of the case with the caption, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.”