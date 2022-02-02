Kapil Sharma says he wants to become waiter in Goa as 'Gehraiyaan' team visits his show; know why

Ahead of its streaming release on February 11, 2022, the star cast of 'Gehraiyaan' including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and the film's director Shakun Batra will be gracing the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend.

In the promo shared by the show's official Instagram handle, we can see the entire team having a fun-filled evening with the host Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma shares that Goa is one of Deepika's favourite destinations and the actress agrees to him adding that she used to visit Goa multiple times during her childhood too. The host then jokes that he would love to work as a waiter in any Goa restaurant as Deepika goes there frequently. He says, "“Maine toh Goa mein kisi restaurant me Naukri kar leni hai, vaha ye zyada aati hai.”

Kapil is also seen pulling Dhairya Karwa's leg about his tall height, joking that the actor, also seen in movies like '83' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', could catch a flight from the rooftop at his home. Kapil then asks Shakun Batra about a lot of retakes he does for his movies, to which Deepika added that she has done maximum retakes with the garbage. The host then quips, "Aapne Deepika ko itna pareshan kiya hai? Inke saamne se fruit hata lo (You have troubled Deepika so much? Remove the fruits put ahead of him)."

In one of the earlier promos, Kapil was seen welcoming the 'Tamasha'a actress with the Kishore Kumar-R. D. Burman romantic track 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' from the 1981 film 'Kudrat'. The complex romantic drama also features Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. People have been awaiting the release of 'Gehraiyaan' since its amazing trailer and brilliant soundtrack.