Kapil Sharma revealed that the Coldplay band had reached out to them via email, expressing their interest in being a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the return of The Great Indian Kapil Show with its highly anticipated season 3. On Monday, Netflix India unveiled an exciting lineup of shows for 2025, and during the event, Kapil shared a fun revelation—Coldplay had expressed interest in being a part of his show.

This only adds to the buzz surrounding his latest venture! Coldplay recently rocked Mumbai and Ahmedabad with blockbuster concerts, and Kapil Sharma, with his signature humor, shared an amusing tidbit at the event.

He revealed that the band had reached out to them via email, expressing their interest in being a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil Sharma, with his signature humour, jokingly shared, "Humlog toh inko (makers) bole pura saal set lagake rakhho. Aap believe nahi karoge, log Coldplay ke liye ticket le rahe hain, unka email humein aa raha tha humein aapke show mein aana."

He added, "Humne kaha le toh aate, humara chal nahi raha abhi. Toh, it's a humble request for Netflix- guys, please keep going on. (We told the makers to keep the set ready all year. You won't believe it - while people were buying Coldplay tickets, they emailed us).

The show's beloved cast, including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, came together on stage to officially announce the upcoming season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its return.

At the event, Kapil Sharma humorously commented on the show's longevity, saying, "Season 3 toh inke liye hai. For us, it’s just another episode. We are used to making 200-episode seasons. Wo bhi hum tab tak bandh nahi karte jab tak hamari khud ki ladai na ho jaye. This is for Netflix."

Kapil also talked about the global popularity of the show, saying, "We told them (Netflix) to keep the set ready throughout the year. You won’t believe it—people were buying tickets for Coldplay, and we were getting emails from fans wanting to attend our show instead! I said, ‘You come, but the show must go on.’ So, it’s a humble request to the platform to keep it running."

The show has remained a fan favorite over the years, thanks to its funny sketches, sharp humor, and star-studded guests. Archana Puran Singh, even with a fractured hand, showed up at the event wearing a sling, highlighting her dedication to the show.