Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath roasts him in hilarious Netflix special promo - WATCH

Kapil Sharma's Netflix comedy special 'I'm Not Done Yet' will be streaming on Netflix from January 28. Ahead of its release, Kapil Sharma dropped the official trailer of his upcoming show on Monday, 10 January on his Instagram handle.

Kapil's wife Ginni is also seen in the trailer as she roasts him in her own hilarious style. Kapil shares that when he was rehearsing for the show at his home saying the title of the show repeatedly, Ginni threw a pillow at him and shouted, “We've had two kids in a year and a half, what's your plan?”

Kapil then goes on to ask Ginni that why did she choose to love a scooter owner. Her wife gives a hilarious answer saying, "Maine socha paise wale see toh sabhi pyaar karte hain, is gareeb ka bhala hi kar dun." The comedian is left speechless on the stage.

The comedian then goes on to recollect the incident when he had drunk tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He says, "One day, I got drunk and tweeted to a very big politician. I threw the curtains open in the morning and saw OB vans parked downstairs. I thought they were fire brigade trucks. I called my cook and asked what's happening, 'Is there a fire? They have fire trucks here'. He said 'It's your doing. You set Twitter on fire last night'."

In his Netflix special, the comedian-host will talk about his life journey in his own fun and relatable way while cracking jokes in his signature style. The official synopsis of Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix website reads as "From the liquid courage behind his tweets to the sobering realities of making it in Mumbai, Kapil's pouring his heart out — with a heavy glug of humor."