Television

Kapil Sharma's latest picture with daughter Anayra Sharma is too adorable for words

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 10:14 PM IST

TV host and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma on Thursday shared a rare picture along with his adorable daughter Anayra Sharma and wrote a lovely line for her on his Twitter account. 

In the picture, Kapil can be seen holding Anayra in his arms and the caption read, "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude."

For the uninformed, Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. On December 10 last year, Kapil had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. He had written, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di."

It was later in January this year, that Kapil had shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on Twitter, "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma #gratitude." 

In the photos, the baby girl is seen in the arms of her dad and staring at him while he is being fed a sweet by someone. The little one is seen wearing a white onesie with a pink beanie on her head. While Kapil wore a grey zipper sweatshirt. 

Earlier while talking about embracing fatherhood, Kapil had said in an interview, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

He had also said, "It’s a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member." 

