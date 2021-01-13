In Pic: Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra has eyes on the cake as his mother celebrates birthday with them

Celebrity comedian Kapil Sharma, who hosts popular comedy-talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has been entertaining fans since the last several years now. His wit and comic timing along with the performances of various comedians has ensured that the said show wins the hearts of the audiences and tops rating charts each time. And now, with Kapil announcing that he is soon going to debut on Netflix, love for the actor-comedian has been pouring in from all quarters.

Amid all of this appreciation and well-wishes pouring in from fans, Kapil on Wednesday took to his verified Instagram handle to share a couple of photos featuring his mother Janak Rani, who has turned a year older on January 13. "Happy bday maa," Kapil captioned the post.

In the first photo, Kapil's mother, dressed in a traditional pink suit is seen seated on a chair, smiling for the capture. The photo seems like one that was taken at Kapil's daughter Anayra's first birthday celebrations.

In the second photo, Kapil is seen kissing his mom on the cheek while his daughter sits on her grandmom's lap and the latter cuts the birthday cake. What is noteworthy is that Kapil's daughter Aanyra has eyes on the cake while the mother-son duo share an emotional moment.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, on January 7, Kapil Sharma recorded his statement in an alleged cheating and forgery case against car designer Dilip Chhabria. This came after he was summoned by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for his statement in connection with the forgery case against Chhabria.

"I had already filed a complaint. Today, I personally requested the CP for a thorough investigation. I am thankful to the Mumbai police. White-collar crime is increasing and people like us are being duped. I am happy that the police have arrested him (Chhabria)," Kapil Sharma told reporters.

Earlier, on January 5, the comedian-actor announced that he will be debuting on Netflix soon.

He wrote, "शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं? कृपया बतायें Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hai ? Kripya bataye'n." Kapil went on to tweet, "Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek "auspicious" news." Yes, the auspicious news is that Kapil Sharma is coming to Netflix soon.

A video announcement was released by Netflix India in which Kapil is introducing himself and trying hard to pronounce 'auspicious'. He then talks about being a part of the streaming platform based in India, thus making Hindi as his primary language.