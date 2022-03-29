Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra Sharma has cute nickname for Amitabh Bachchan

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on national television as the comedian and his team make the entire nation laugh with their skits and interactions with the celebrities on the talk show telecast on Sony Entertainment Television. Three famous singers Anup Jalota, Shailendra Singh, and Sudesh Bhosale were the guests this Saturday on the episode titled 'Sangeet Ki Mehfil'.

Sudesh Bhosale is known for his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan and has even sung the latter's popular tracks 'Jumma Chumma De De' from the 1991 action film 'Hum' and 'Meri Makhna Meri Soniye' from the 2003 family drama 'Baghban'. When the singer talked about how he became the voice of Big B in Bollywood, Kapil added how the actor has fans across generations.

Kapil shared that his two-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma loves the song 'Rock 'N' Roll Soniye' featuring Big B and recalled the moment when she shouted 'Rock N Roll Uncle' seeing her father's appearance on the quizzing game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by the 'Sholay' star.

The episode also saw Anup Jalota crooning his hit track 'Solah Baras Ki Bali Umar', which he had sung with the late legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar in the 1981 hit 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye'. Shailendra Singh also sang his popular track 'Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun' from the romantic thriller 'Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai' released in the same year, 1981.



Coming to 'Rock 'N' Roll Soniye', the dance number features Amitabh grooving with his own son Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in the song. The video also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The track, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, is from Karan Johar's 2006 relationship drama 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' which boasted of a huge ensemble cast.