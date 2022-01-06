Kapil Sharma reveals his late night 'drunk tweet' cost him Rs 9 lakh - WATCH

Comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma on Wednesday announced his Netflix special with a video on his social media handles. Titled 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet', in the special slated to premiere on January 28, the star comedian will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The show marks Kapil's first comedy special with the streaming giant. As part of the promotional video shared by the streaming giant, Kapil is heard saying, "I have been working in this industry for 25 years now and close to 15 years in the TV industry. I have never taken comedy seriously because we are joking around all the time and it comes naturally to us because we are from Punjab and we love joking around. And I didn't know it was something you could get paid for."

In the Netflix special, 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet', the comedian-host will talk about his journey in his own fun and relatable way while cracking jokes in his signature style.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show also released a hook video from Kapil's special. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen candidly speaking about the time he drunk tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I left for the Maldives instantly. I lived there for 8-9 days. The instance I reached the Maldives, I asked the hotels staff for a room with no internet. They asked, 'Did you just get married?' I replied, 'No, I just tweeted'."

Kapil continued, "My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs. I haven't spent this much money even on my education," he said jokingly. "That one tweet cost me so much," he added. Kapil further continued, "I want to sue Twitter." He said the microblogging site should have warned his followers that it is a "drunk tweet" and that it should be 'ignored'. While taking responsibility for some of the tweets that he put out, Kapil concluded by mentioning that the other tweets were the responsibility of...and then he took the names of some liquor brands.

Watch the full video here:

It was in January last year that Kapil had teased he would be making his debut on the OTT platform. One year later, the day has finally arrived and the hook clip of the comedian's special is out.

Last year, while teasing his Netflix debut, in a tweet Kapil had written, "शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं? कृपया बतायें Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hai ? Kripya bataye’n." Kapil went on to tweet, "Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek “auspicious” news."

A video announcement was later released by Netflix India in which Kapil was introducing himself and trying hard to pronounce 'auspicious'. He then talked about being a part of the streaming platform based in India, thus making Hindi as his primary language.

Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil had said in a statement, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."