Kapil Sharma reacts to news of Sunil Grover’s heart surgery, says he texted him

Sunil Grover's fans, friends, and many industry insiders are concerned about his health after he underwent many bypass surgery. Sunil's old friend and co-star Kapil Sharma is one among them, and he has expressed his surprise and concern about his condition.

After four emergency bypass procedures, Sunil was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. In 2017, Kapil had a public spat with Sunil after allegedly abusing him on a flight. On Comedy Nights with Kapil and the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show, the two collaborated.

When asked if he knows about Sunil's illness, Kapil answered The Times of India that he does.

He expressed his surprise and expressed his concern for Sunil's health. He had written him a message, but Sunil had only been discharged the day before, so he couldn't expect a response. He had to have heart surgery when he was very small, but he will be fine shortly, according to Kapil.

He went on to say that he had asked mutual friends about his health. Because they've been in the profession for so long, they've made a lot of acquaintances, and they keep him up to speed on Sunil's health and well-being.

TV show host Simi Garewal had expressed shock after she learnt about Sunil's health. She wrote on Twitter, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy...at the cost of his own. (heartbreak emoji)... I pray he recovers fast...(folded hands emoji). He has a formidable talent... and I'm a huge fan!!"

Sunil had gone to the Asian Heart Institute's emergency department on January 8, complaining of chest pain. He was diagnosed with a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (troponin T) level was elevated," according to the hospital. They indicated he was also Covid-19 positive.