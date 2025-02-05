The Great Indian Kapil Show's beloved cast, including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, came together on stage to officially announce the upcoming season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its return.

The popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is making its return for a third season on Netflix, much to the excitement of fans.

The show's beloved cast, including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, came together on stage to officially announce the upcoming season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its return.

At the event, Kapil Sharma humorously commented on the show's longevity, saying, "Season 3 toh inke liye hai. For us, it’s just another episode. We are used to making 200-episode seasons. Wo bhi hum tab tak bandh nahi karte jab tak hamari khud ki ladai na ho jaye. This is for Netflix."

Kapil also talked about the global popularity of the show, saying, "We told them (Netflix) to keep the set ready throughout the year. You won’t believe it—people were buying tickets for Coldplay, and we were getting emails from fans wanting to attend our show instead! I said, ‘You come, but the show must go on.’ So, it’s a humble request to the platform to keep it running."

The show has remained a fan favorite over the years, thanks to its funny sketches, sharp humor, and star-studded guests. Archana Puran Singh, even with a fractured hand, showed up at the event wearing a sling, highlighting her dedication to the show.

Netflix’s official Instagram excited fans with a video recap of the previous two seasons, captioning it, “2025 ka funnyvaar hoga dhamakedaar. With bohot saare laughs aur chamakte hue stars. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The earlier seasons had a great lineup of guests, including Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, and more. Fans are looking forward to another season full of laughs with their favorite comedians.