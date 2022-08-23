Kapil Sharma reacts to #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'ye sab waqt ki...'

Credit: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood films including Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, Dobaaraa have failed to perform at the box office due to the popular Boycott trend. Netizens have decided to boycott Bollywood movies due to various reasons.

Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted due to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s controversial statements in past. Everyone, these days, is talking about the #Boycott trend. Bollywood celebs have been commenting on this, recently, Kapil Sharma reacted to #BocottBollywood during a press conference.

He said, “Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. Sir ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe durr rakho. Me badi mushkil se nikla hu.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

Before going on the tour, Kapil Sharma also shot for his upcoming Bollywood movie in Odisha when the show took a break. Kapil will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in Nandita Das' film, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato.