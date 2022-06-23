Kapil Sharma poses with team at international tour, netizens troll him saying 'jhagada mat karna'

Headlines

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

DNA | ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Launched Into Stratosphere Before Tour

Delhi on high alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark, old bridge shut for rail, road traffic

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik unhappy with PM Modi's stand, seeks his involvement

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeTelevision

Television

Kapil Sharma poses with team at international tour, netizens troll him saying 'jhagada mat karna'

Even before Kapil Sharma's international tour began, people reminded him about his fallout with Sunil Grover in 2017.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kapil Sharma has taken his troupe on an international tour, and they are ready to spread laughter in Vancouver and Canada. The comedian show, Kapil Sharma Live consists of his core team which includes Sumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar. Before bringing the house down with laughter, Kapil and his team are enjoying the locales of Vancouver, and Kapil shared a few funny moments with his team. 

Sharma posted three pictures from his international tour diary, and we can see him and his team joking around. The lead comedian looked dapper in cool casuals, and the styling credit goes to his wife Ginni Chatrath.  Kapil posted these photos with the caption that says, "Crew that laughs together stays together." 

Here is the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Well, as soon as the comedian posted the pictures, many of his fans wished him luck for the tour. However, a certain section of netizens advised him not to get 'carried away,' and avoid getting into any distasteful controversy. These users gave him a reminder of his last international tour of Australia, after which, he and Sunil Grover had a fallout. During his last tour, it was reported that Sharma misbehaved with his team and particularly Sunil. A user wrote, "Bhai vapas aao to dhyaan se aaana pichli baar ki trh chappal mt bajana ek dusre me."  Another user worte, "Sunil miss u." A user asserted, "Haste raho haste raho baki aate time kisise jhagada karke mat aana." A netizen wrote, "Bus this time jhaaj ch Daaru na pevee." 

For the unversed, in 2017, actor Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, quit the series after a rather nasty fallout with the show's host Kapil Sharma. In March 2017, it was reported that there was an altercation between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil when they were returning from Australia where they performed a stage show. After this incident, Sunil Grover quit the show and hasn't returned since. Kapil and his team will perform in Vancouver on 25 July and then they will perform in Canada on July 3. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Tomatoes at discount price of Rs 90 per kg in these places

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Meet the actress who earned Rs 1.7 crore for 1 minute, not Alia, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Urvashi, Nayanthara

DNA Special: Political blame game erupts as floods wreak havoc in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan gets 2-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case; know details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE