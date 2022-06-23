Kapil Sharma poses with team at international tour, netizens troll him saying 'jhagada mat karna'

Even before Kapil Sharma's international tour began, people reminded him about his fallout with Sunil Grover in 2017.

Kapil Sharma has taken his troupe on an international tour, and they are ready to spread laughter in Vancouver and Canada. The comedian show, Kapil Sharma Live consists of his core team which includes Sumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar. Before bringing the house down with laughter, Kapil and his team are enjoying the locales of Vancouver, and Kapil shared a few funny moments with his team.

Sharma posted three pictures from his international tour diary, and we can see him and his team joking around. The lead comedian looked dapper in cool casuals, and the styling credit goes to his wife Ginni Chatrath. Kapil posted these photos with the caption that says, "Crew that laughs together stays together."

Here is the post

Well, as soon as the comedian posted the pictures, many of his fans wished him luck for the tour. However, a certain section of netizens advised him not to get 'carried away,' and avoid getting into any distasteful controversy. These users gave him a reminder of his last international tour of Australia, after which, he and Sunil Grover had a fallout. During his last tour, it was reported that Sharma misbehaved with his team and particularly Sunil. A user wrote, "Bhai vapas aao to dhyaan se aaana pichli baar ki trh chappal mt bajana ek dusre me." Another user worte, "Sunil miss u." A user asserted, "Haste raho haste raho baki aate time kisise jhagada karke mat aana." A netizen wrote, "Bus this time jhaaj ch Daaru na pevee."

For the unversed, in 2017, actor Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, quit the series after a rather nasty fallout with the show's host Kapil Sharma. In March 2017, it was reported that there was an altercation between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil when they were returning from Australia where they performed a stage show. After this incident, Sunil Grover quit the show and hasn't returned since. Kapil and his team will perform in Vancouver on 25 July and then they will perform in Canada on July 3.