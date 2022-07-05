Kapil Sharma poses with Canadian minister Victor Fedeli in Hamilton, photos go viral

Credit: Kapil Sharma/Twitter

Kapil Sharma is currently on his US tour with his team of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar for his international tour. He recently performed in Vancouver, he also shared photos from his tour in Hamilton on social media.

In the pictures, he can be seen posing with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli. The minister shared the photos and wrote, “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.”

Kapil retweeted his post with the caption, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honored.” Take a look:

Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honored https://t.co/f5lie8PYPe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma may find himself in trouble as a case has been registered against him for breaching his North America tour contact in 2015. The comedian was paid for six shows, but he only performed five.

Sai USA Inc filed a lawsuit which says that Kapil Sharma didn’t even respond when he failed to appear for his sixth show. As per the TOI report, Amil Jaitly, who is a famous promoter of shows in America, said that he had promised to perform in six cities in America and was paid for them but he didn’t perform. Amit said, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.”

Though the case is still pending in New York court, Sai USA Inc will ‘be taking legal action against’ Kapil Sharma. On Facebook, Sai USA posted the report of the case with the caption, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.”

Earlier, Upasana Singh, who grabbed attention with her character 'buaji' on Comedy Nights with Kapil, opened up on why she left the show in the year 2017.

In an interview, Upasana reacted to her exit from the show in 2017. Upasana revealed that she left the show because she wasn’t feeling good and enjoying her role. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Money is important to an extent, But after a point, your satisfaction becomes more important. I only want to do roles that make me feel good. I always tell my producers to give me roles that not everyone can do. Like I was doing the Kapil show, it was at the top for 2-2.5 years. Then came a point where I felt that I don't have much to do in this. I was getting good money. I told Kapil that I don't have much to do here, give me something like the role I did at the beginning of the show as I enjoyed that very much. Isme maza nahi aa raha hai (It's not fun anymore).”

She added, “That's why I left the show. Paise nahi, paise bahot acche de rahe the kyunki hamara show bahut hit tha (Not because of money, as they were giving me very good money since our show was a hit). But still, I left because I didn't feel satisfied. Kapil and I are very good friends, and we still keep in touch. Whenever we talk I tell him that only call me back when there is something substantial to do. I say the same to every producer.”