Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Mohammed Rafi as he sings Parda Hai Parda at Melbourne show, video goes viral

Kapil Sharma-Mohammed Rafi/Instagram-File photo

Kapil Sharma recently hosted his live show in the city of Melbourne, along with Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. At his show, the comedian paid tribute to late singer Mohammed Rafi as he shared a video on his Instagram account in which he is singing the late singer's iconic song Parda Hai Parda on the stage.

In the short clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Kapil can be heard singing, "Shabab Pe Main Zara Si Sharab Phekunga Kisi Hasin Ki Taraf Ye Gulaab Phekunga" before he says "Shukriya zor daar taali hojaaye, Rafi saheb ke liye, humaare Amritsar ke rehne waale the (Give a huge round of applause for Mohammad Rafi, who belonged to our Amritsar city)".

Talking about the popular track Parda Hai Parda, it belongs to the epic soundtrack of Amar Akbar Anthony starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi in leading roles. The 1977 blockbuster film was directed by Manmohan Desai.

Parda Hai Parda is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Anand Bakshi. The music composer duo was awarded the Best Music Director award at the Filmfare Awards for their melodious tunes for memorable songs including Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar, Shirdi Wale Sai Baba, My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, and Parda Hai Parda among others.

Mohammed Rafi was even nominated for Best Playback Singer Male at the Filmfare Awards for the qawwali song, but eventually won the award for the romantic track Kya Hua Tera Wada from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen starring Rishi Kapoor, Tariq Khan, Kaajal Kiran, and Amjad Khan in leading roles.



Coming back to Kapil Sharma, the comedian is set to start the next season of his popular comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show on September 10. He will also make his Bollywood comeback this year with Nandita Das' social drama Zwigato in which he plays a food delivery executive.