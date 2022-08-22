Kapil Sharma makes ramp walk debut, poses hilariously in viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma leaves no chance to make us laugh. Recently, he turned showstopper for Anu Ranjan’s Beti fashion show where he was seen walking on the ramp and giving funny poses.

Kapil opted for a black jacket, teamed up with black-golden pants and shoes. The hilarious video in which Kapil can be seen giving seductive poses has gone viral. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on social media. One of the social media users commented, “Inspired by Ranveer Singh,” another said, “one of the best comedians of India.”

The third one said, “First I thought it's Prabhas.” Another said, “I thought Rishab Pant.” The third person commented,” Kapil Ginni ka trouser q pehn k a gye ap lekin.” The fourth one said, “Hahahahaha this man has changed lives.”

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show star Kapil Sharma will be back with a new season soon. The comedian gave fans a preview of his new look from the forthcoming season 4 on Sunday. The comedy programme will premiere next month.

As compared to last season, Kapil appears to have shed more weight in the image. He was dressed in black pants and a black T-shirt. He finished it off with sneakers, sunglasses, and a white blazer. His new hairdo added to his edgy appearance.

Sharing the picture, Kapil dropped hints in the caption. He wrote, “New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon.”

The Kapil Sharma Show's third season concluded in June of this year. The new dates are anticipated to be revealed by the producers. The show also features, in addition to Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti.

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh provided a behind-the-scenes look at the programme with a video from the promo shoot.