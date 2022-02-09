Kapil Sharma kisses wife Ginni in front of paps, fans say ‘Mood accha hai bhai ka aaj’

India’s favourite comedian Kapil Sharma never fails to make us laugh, even if we are not in a good mood. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ hosted by him is one of the best comedy shows that we have in the country.

His show unites families as it has no vulgarity, everyone in the family can watch the show together. Kapil was recently seen kissing his wife in front of the cameras when he appeared for ‘Gehraiyaan’ screening. The video of the same has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Fans have been reacting to the clip. One of them wrote, “Mood accha hai bhai ka aaj”. The second person said, “OMG KAPIL AND GINNI ARE SO SWEET.” The third person wrote, “Keya baat hai.” The fourth one mentioned, “OMG sooooo cuteeee.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, after the rumour mill began with the reports that Akshay Kumar would not promote his upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the comedian-host Kapil clarified the issue and ended the speculations.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, February 8, Kapil said that it was just a miscommunication calling the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor his big brother. His tweet read, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you.”

For the unversed, when Akshay Kumar had appeared on the show recently to promote his romantic musical ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma had joked with him about an interview he did with the ‘famous personality’ where the actor asked the said person about how he ate mangoes. Both didn’t take the name of the ‘said person’ in the show. Kapil was referring to Akshay’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic.

A report in Hindustan Times had claimed that Akshay is upset with Kapil since he had requested to cut the above-described portion from the final episode. This part was edited out, but the short clip was apparently leaked and went viral on the internet.