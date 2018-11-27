Kapil Sharma is BACK with 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Watch the first promo

The long wait has finally come to an end as the first promo of much awaited, The Kapil Sharma Show, the comeback vehicle of popular comedian Kapil Sharma is out. After his last show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was abruptly pulled off the air, the actor/comedian went into a self-imposed exile and is now ready to come back on Television with a bang.

Unlike the promos of his previous shows, this time the makers have decided to touch the emotional side of the audience using laughter as the key. It features people from common life bonding over the laughter spilled across the tables while people watch the show.

The promo features a boss-employee duo, a blind girl enjoying the show with her family, a sick man collecting little doses of laughter from his hospital bed and many more. In the end, we get to see a humorous Kapil Sharma with a ‘Jald Hasayenge’ written besides him.

With this promo, the makers have tried to connect the show with the audience on a more personal level and this is something we didn’t get to see in his previous show which were more likely to be funny. In fact the promo of Kapil's last show (FTWKS) had Kapil and Ajay Devgn taking digs at the comedian. The new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show is simple does not involve any appearances by the show’s actors. It means that the Kapil will promote it as a show that belongs to people and not the actors.

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

Kapil Sharma has already carved a permanent place for himself in the hearts of the audience with his shows in the past and will look to maintain his stature among them after his previous show was pulled off air due to poor ratings. He was on a career high a few months back, but his image took a major hit after a mid-air scuffle with his co-stars of the show.

Kapil Sharma was accused of indecent behavior towards his colleagues which prompted half of the actors on the show to walk out including Sunil Grover. Only, Kiku Sharda stayed back. The ratings of the show’s first season saw a sharp drop, Kapil struggled to carry it all by himself.

Now, Kapil is all pumped up for his comeback and also made an appearance in the Grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 recently. And looks like, he hasn’t lost his charm as he entertained the audience with his hilarious anecdotes.

We are all excited to watch him make us laugh till our stomach hurts with this new laughter ride! So, brace yourselves. Keep calm and wait for The Kapil Sharma Show to return!