Kapil Sharma invites 'Mahabharat' cast, netizens demand Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Jain's mythological show back

Kapil Sharma has shared that the cast of 'Mahabharat' are coming on his show, but netizens were reminded of Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Jain's mythological show instead


dna

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 02:33 PM IST

Kapil Sharma surprised his fans by sharing that he will be hosting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with the cast of 'Mahabharat' today. There are no promos of the show available yet.

Netizens, however, were more interested in another 'Mahabharat', one with the young actors.

The mythological show's name started trending on Twitter after netizens demanded that Kapil Sharma should invite Shaheer Sheikh and Saurabh Jain and interview them. They also demanded their reunion, or another mythological show.

For the uninformed, Saurabh Jain gained fame as Lord Krishna in the show. He gained recognition to the extent that people know him as the 'man who played Lord Krishna'.

Take a look:

Kapil Sharma had previously invited the cast of 'Ramayana', namely Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri on his show. Soon after, Doordarshan decided to air the show during lockdown, and it became a big hit back when it aired around March-April-May. Mahabharat was also seen by many, but it did not gain as much popularity as Ramayana.

Fans in fact were furious when Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram on the show, revealed he did not win any award for his performance.