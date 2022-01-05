'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet': Comedian drops hilarious video teasing his Netflix special - WATCH

India's favourite comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen in a never seen before avatar as he gets candid about his life's journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way in his first ever Netflix Comedy Special -- 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'.

Amritsar ki galiyon se Mumbai ke sets tak (From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai), Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet. So, all set to tickle your funny bones yet again, Kapil Sharma is coming to your screens this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut.

'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet' will release on the OTT giant on January 28, 2022, and fans and viewers will get to see a never before seen avatar of the comedian speaking his heart out while cracking jokes in his signature style.

Here's a sneak peek into the special, straight from his heart!



It was in January last year that Kapil had teased he would be making his debut on the OTT platform. One year later, the day has finally arrived and the hook clip of the comedian's special is out.

Last year, while teasing his Netflix debut, in a tweet Kapil had written, "शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं? कृपया बतायें Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hai ? Kripya bataye’n." Kapil went on to tweet, "Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek “auspicious” news."

A video announcement was later released by Netflix India in which Kapil was introducing himself and trying hard to pronounce 'auspicious'. He then talked about being a part of the streaming platform based in India, thus making Hindi as his primary language.

Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil had said in a statement, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."