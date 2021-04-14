Kapil Sharma heaps praise on Kiku Sharda's 12-year-old 'rockstar' son on release of his new rap song

Popular comedian, actor and talk-show host Kapil Sharma is an avid Twitter user and never fails to show support or shower love on his fans or even his colleagues from the industry and their family members on social media.

On Tuesday, Kapil took to the micro-blogging site and showered friend Kiku Sharda's 12-year-old son Shaurya Sharda with love on the release of his new rap song. Not just that, Kapil also urged his massive fan following to show Shaurya some love.

Sharing the song, father Kiku Sharda wrote on Twitter, "Sharing my 12-year-olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda - This Is The Day (Official Music Audio)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Sharing my 12 year olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda - This Is The Day (Official Music Audio) https://t.co/GXGWc6XXyF via @YouTube — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 11, 2021

As soon as Kiku's tweet caught Kapil's attention, and the latter couldn't be more happier and excited for his friend's son and so, took to his Twitter handle to heap praises on Shaurya. The comedian called him a 'rockstar' and wrote, “It's jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte he is a rockstar."

It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte he is a rockstar https://t.co/CTjlsfWo9t — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 13, 2021

Not just Kapil Sharma, TV actor Hiten Tejwani and actor Manoj Bajpayee too lauded Kiku's son and his talent in reply to his tweet.

Hiten took to the comments section and wrote, "Too good ..(with thumbs up emojis)." A proud dad, Kiku thanked Hiten for the appreciation and said, "Hey thanks so much Hiten."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee like Shaurya's song and commented, "Wow!!! That's a serious talent you have at home!!! Best wishes to the little one!!"

Hey thanks so much Hiten — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 12, 2021

Thank you sir means a lot https://t.co/DL9eJEE3bR — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 11, 2021

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in May with its original cast, which also includes Kiku Sharda, intact.