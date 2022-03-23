Kapil Sharma gives CLASSY reply to trolls who said he was 'buttering' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians that we have in the country. He will give it back if you ever mess with him. Recently, the comedian got trolled for buttering the new chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.

After Bhagwant Mann won the Punjab elections, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and congratulated the politician. Recently, he commented on CM’s tweet and wrote, “So proud of you paji (brother).” After this, one of the trolls said that Kapil is buttering Bhagwant Mann to grab a seat in Rajya Sabha.

The trolls commented, “Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan.” Kapil Sharma gave it back AND WROTE, “Not at all Mittal sir, my small dream is that the country should progress. If you want, I can ask for a job for you.”

Earlier, Bharti had praised the comedian and said, “Log bolte the khatam, ab ye khatam, Nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam (People used to say that he is finished, he has started drinking, his career is over). But even today, he is running a show on his own. And, today whenever people like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan do something new, they want to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.’

Previously during the promotion of his OTT debut show 'Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet,' Kapil disclosed his fitness prep while filming 'Firangi' and said, "Those were great days. I was shooting for a film, the one which I made with my own money, Firangi. I did not gain anything from that film except for this wonderful body.” He further shared his routine from those days as he added, "I used to wake up at 4:30 AM. I had become Akshay Kumar. I used to work out in the open, have breakfast and then reach the sets by 7:30 AM.” It seems like Akshay Kumar has left a positive impact on Kapil, and his fans would ask for more such motivational workout videos.