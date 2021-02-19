Headlines

entertainment

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra copying him is the cutest picture on internet today

Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan commented on Kapil Sharma's photo, calling Anayra "Mini Ginni (bhabhi)", referring to the little one's mom Ginni Chatrath.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

Kapil Sharma treated his fans with an adorable photo with his daughter Anayra Sharma on Friday. The comedian-actor took to his Instagram account and shared the photo with a simple message saying, "Good morning everyone," along with a sun emoji and a heart eyes emoji. 

In the photo, Kapil can be seen sporting a beard, dressed in a black shirt and Anayra can be seen dressed in a pink dress, with her hair in big pompom hairbands. Anayra can be seen waving at the camera, copying her dad Kapil Sharma's mannerisms. 

Kapil's co-stars from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' couldn't stop praising the little girl. Bharti Singh showered the picture with several hearts and hug emojis and wrote, "meri bacchiiii (my child)." Meanwhile, Sumona Chakravarti commented, "Arre arre....Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra (Anayra is a shop of cuteness)." 

Mom-to-be singer Neeti Mohan also commented on Kapil's photo and called Anayra "Mini Ginni (bhabhi)," whereas her sister Mukti Mohan called the father-daughter duo "Chotu and Kapu partner."

Many celebs showered love on the cutest photo on Instagram today.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath had only recently welcomed a baby boy. Sharing the news on February 1, Kapil had written on Twitter, "Namaskaar. we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in twin wedding ceremonies: a Hindu and an Anand Karaj ceremony. This was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar.

