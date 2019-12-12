Kapil Sharma expresses gratitude on first wedding anniversary with wife Ginni Chatrath

It's been a year since Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath entered marital bliss. The couple had dual wedding ceremonies held on December 12 and December 13, 2018. Interestingly, Kapil and Ginni welcomed a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The comedian-actor tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl, need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai Mata Di". Soon after that, Kapil jumped back to work and even shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Kapil took to his Twitter page and expressed gratitude. He tweeted, "Today, on our first anniversary I and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life.Truly Grateful. #gratitude"

Check it out below:

Earlier talking about Ginni, Kapil told HT Cafe, "I haven’t changed after marriage, the only change is: Earlier, I’d crack marriage jokes as an outsider, but now I know the reality (laughs), so the jokes are more real, more authentic." On being quizzed about Ginni's sense of humour, the comedian-actor stated, "Even when I met her for the first time in college, I saw that her comic timing on stage was very good. She is my critic. She is also my biggest fan and laughs on almost all my jokes."

Happy Anniversary, Kapil and Ginni! Congratulations on the arrival of a baby girl.