Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra wishes him Happy Birthday, adorable video goes viral

Kapil Sharma is one of India's most popular comedians. With friends and family, he recently celebrated his 41st birthday. With his close friends from the industry, Kapil Sharma, host of the popular The Kapil Sharma Show, had an exceptional musical birthday event for himself. Kapil's birthday party was a blast, with lots of music, dancing, food, and good times. Kapil recently uploaded a beautiful clip from the night on his Instagram story, in which he can be seen standing with his wife Ginni as they prepare for the cake cutting.

Kapil's daughter was seen in Ginni's arms in the video. Before cutting the cake, Anayra wished her father a happy birthday. They stood behind a two-tier white cake with a neon sign in the background reading 'Happy Birthday Kapil Sir,' Kapil wore a black shirt and pants with a stylish grey jacket for the occasion. Anayra, the little munchkin, looked lovely in a black dress with a white frill. Several photos and videos from Kapil's birthday celebration have surfaced online, showing him dancing and singing with Ginni.

In 2016, the comedian began hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2007, he became famous after appearing on the show Laughter Challenge. He has appeared in Comedy Circus before hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on television. Then, in 2013, he debuted his show Kapil's Comedy Nights. In 2018, he married the love of his life, Ginni, and they now have two children, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is set to act alongside Shahana Goswami in a film directed by Nandita Das.