Kapil Sharma confirms return of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, shares photo with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show have reason to rejoice, as Kapil confirmed the comeback of his show on Instagram. The comedian appeared with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar in images from what appears to be the set of the redesigned show.

While sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.” While Kapil stopped short of naming a date as he posed with other members of his cast, speculation suggests that it might be in late August.

Bharti Singh also took to her Instagramand shared a reel with Sudesh Lehari.

Earlier this year, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' went on hiatus for creative reasons as well as to let Kapil to spend time with his newborn baby. The deadly second wave of Covid-19 put an end to the creators' plans to continue shooting in May. With things starting to pick up in the city, there have been rumours that the show may be back on the air soon.

He had tweeted in March that he is looking for fresh talent for his show. “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment,” Kapil had written. The actor-comedian is also a part of Netflix show whose details are being kept under wraps.

Kapil and wife Ginni welcomed son, Trishaan earlier this year. They are also parents to daughter Anayra.