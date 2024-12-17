After facing significant criticism online, Kapil Sharma responded and urged people to not spread hate.

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to promote his latest project, Baby John. His appearance led to controversy when some social media users took issue with a question Kapil Sharma asked about Atlee's appearance.

After facing significant criticism online, Kapil Sharma responded, denying any disrespect towards Atlee and urging people to not spread hate. After a social media user tweeted, "Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart. #Atlee #KapilSharma." Kapil Sharma replied, "Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don't spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don't follow any body's tweet like a sheep),"

Filmmaker Atlee graced his presence with his Baby John cast including Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, Kapil Sharma jokingly asked the filmmaker if anyone takes him seriously, given his physical appearance. To this, Atlee gave a befitting reply that won the internet. However, Kapil came under fire for his ‘racist’ joke on the filmmaker.

In the viral clip, Kapil was heard asking, "Has it ever happened that you went to meet a star and they didn't recognise you? Have they asked where is Atlee?" Though the filmmaker appeared quite shocked, he gave a solid response. "Sir, in a way I understood your question. I'll try to answer. I am very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for the script, but he didn't see how I am looking and whether I am capable of it or not, but he loved my narration. The world should see that. We should not judge by appearance, we should judge by the heart," he said.

Kapil’s question didn’t go down well with the netizens as they brutally slammed the comedian’s sense of humour. “Kapil Sharma enjoys making fun of people as if he himself is perfect,” wrote a user. “Super. Bollywood has a huge racial bias. And such depiction in an entertainment show in the United States would mean a lawsuit against Kapil,” said the second user. “Dehati comedy by a highly overrated cringe person, who always has this typical North Indian Dehati & racist mindset,“ commented the third user. ”Kapil Sharma may be a nice person otherwise, but he makes racist/sexist/body shaming/homophobic jokes all the time on his show. His silly question to Atlee reflects the fair skin colour obsession of North Indians,” added another user.