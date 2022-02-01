Kapil Sharma asks Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ashneer Grover reacts - WATCH

The business reality television show 'Shark Tank India' has been making news for all the right reasons since it premiered in December 2021. The show invites young entrepreneurs to pitch their companies and ideas in front of a panel of Indian corporate honchos, termed as 'sharks', who decide among themselves for investing in their startups.

Recently, the seven 'sharks' came on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for a fun-filled evening of laughter and madness in the episode telecast on Sunday, January 30. Kapil Sharma asked Lenskart's Peyush Bansal why he selected Katrina Kaif as their first brand ambassador and Bharat Pe's Ashneer Grover gave a rib-tickling reaction to the same.

Quizzing Peyush about the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress, Kapil asked him whether choosing Katrina as Lenskart's first brand ambassador was his 'personal strategy or business strategy'. The co-founder and CEO of Lenskart continued, "Katrina Kaif hi kyun chuni aapne? Aapko Vicky ke baare mein knowledge nahi thi? (Why did you select Katrina Kaif? Did you not know about Vicky Kaushal?)". Peyush answered that he feels spectacles are a fashion accessory and the 'Sooryavanshi' actress is a fashion icon, adding that people started wearing spectacles after seeing Katrina sporting them fashionably.

But it was Ashneer's reply that left everyone in splits. The co-founder and managing director of BharatPe quickly responded, "Inka chashma pehenke Katrina ko bhi clarity aa gayi ki Vicky hi chahiye. (After wearing his glasses, Katrina acquired the clarity that she wants Vicky only)."

Other than Peyush and Ashneer, the remaining 'sharks' in the show are Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People group), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics). In each 'Shark Tank India' episode, any five of these seven sharks act as the panelists.