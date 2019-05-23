Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath expecting their first child together?

Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma, pregnant, pregnancy

If latest reports are to be believed then comedy king Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who tied the knot on December 12 later year, are expecting their first child together.

According to a report in News18 Hindi, Ginni is pregnant and Kapil's mother has moved to Mumbai to take care of her bahu and make necessary preperations. However, neither Kapil nor Ginny have made any official announcement yet.

After having battled several lows, Kapil is finally in a happy space both personally and professionally. Marriage seems to be proving lucky for Kapil. His colleague Bharti Singh would vouch for this. "He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us," Bharti had said about Kapil's changed lifestyle.

"Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient," Bharti said in an interview.

The comedian-actor was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London.