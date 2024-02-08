Kapil Sharma alleges he was cheated by Taarzan-fame Dilip Chhabria, claims he paid Rs 5.3 crore for...

Twitter
Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet actress rejected by family, saw failed marriage, harassment on set; thrown out of apartment, now owns villa in...

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who is no match for Mukesh Ambani, she donated Rs 123 crore to...

Benefits of drinking soaked coriander seeds water 

9 Indian captains to lead ICC U-19 World Cup final

8 cities named after Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses disappointment on social media trolling: 'It is affecting...'

Emraan Hashmi to join Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2? Here's what we know

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

HomeTelevision

Television

Kapil Sharma alleges he was cheated by Taarzan-fame Dilip Chhabria, claims he paid Rs 5.3 crore for...

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Mohammed Hamid, the authorised representative of Kapil Sharma, as part of its chargesheet filed against Chhabria in a money laundering case.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 02:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stand-up and actor Kapil Sharma has told ED that car designer Dilip Chhabria, accused of cheating several celebrities, tried to shift blame onto him for the non-delivery of a customised vehicle that he had ordered and resorted to illegal ways of extracting money from him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Mohammed Hamid, the authorised representative of Sharma, as part of its chargesheet filed against Chhabria in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA court, presiding over the case, on Wednesday took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued summons to Chhabria and six other accused in the case. They have been asked to appear before it on February 26.

The ED case is based on three FIRs registered against the accused, including a cheating case filed by Sharma. In his statement before ED, the actor's representative said that Sharma, the sole proprietor of K9 Productions, had approached Chhabria for the purchase of a customised vanity van in December 2016.

Subsequently, an agreement was executed between K9 Productions and Dilip Chhabria Design Private Limited (DCDPL) in March 2017 for the delivery of a customised vanity van for Rs 4.5 crore (excluding taxes), he said.

As per agreed terms, a payment of Rs 5.31 crore (including taxes) was made by Sharma's production house, the statement said. Hamid submitted that DCDPL neither delivered the promised vanity van to Sharma nor refunded any money.

On being asked about the delay in work on the vanity van, Chhabria told Hamid, who had gone to the car designer's Pune facility to inspect the vehicle, that all the materials for its interiors had been purchased and kept in a warehouse. Chhabria talked about his stressed financial status and need for funds, the actor's representative said.

Later, Chhabria sent an additional quotation for Rs 54,20,800 to Sharma and sought the funds for the delivery of the vehicle. The sudden demand for additional money raised doubt in Sharma's mind. When questioned about his intention to extract money from the actor, Chhabria took a hostile approach, the statement said.

The accused started sending mail correspondences to Sharma, falsely blaming him for the non-timely inspection of the vanity van and citing the same as the reason for the non-delivery of the vehicle, it said.

Sensing his intention to cheat, Sharma took legal steps and sent notice of recovery to the car designer's firm on April 18, 2019, the actor's representative said in the statement. However, Chhabria resorted to multiple illegal ways, including arbitrary parking charges for the non-delivered vanity van and seeking a loan for a sister concern (Mis DC Motor Works Pvt Ltd) to make payments to vendors, for extracting money from Sharma, it said.

Sharma then filed a police complaint against Chhabria and his associates, the statement said. ED said the accused persons and company have knowingly indulged in illegitimate means for personal gains and have caused loss to all the complainants "to the tune of Rs 18 crore", which it termed the proceeds of crime.

Citing money trails, ED said the amount was directly or indirectly credited to the bank accounts of the accused company. It is proved through money trails that the generated proceeds of crime were laundered via illegal means by prime accused Chhabria, ED added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM-led panel to meet today to select new election commissioner

5 reasons why PM Modi will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Meet actor who started career by taking care of Jackie Shroff's clothes, India's highest paid TV anchor, net worth is..

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE