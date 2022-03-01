'Kapde toh theek se pehen le': Urrfii Javed gets brutally trolled for posing in blue cut-out top - WATCH

Urrfi Javed made headlines after appearing in 'Bigg Boss OTT', the first digital version of the controversial and popular reality television show. The actress is a fashionista as she often shares videos and photos posing in different outfits on her social media. For her latest reel, Urrfi was trolled mercilessly and attracted the ire of netizens.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, February 24, Urrfi shared a video promoting her latest single 'Befikra'. In the reel, Urrfi was seen in a blue cut-out top and pink pants while she walked stylishly to the beats of the hit song, whose official video features Urrfi herself. The song has been composed, written, and sung by Punjabi music artist Kunwarr. "Cannot get over this song !!", she captioned the video.

Soon, the netizens mercilessly trolled the actress for her revealing outfit. One Instagram user wrote, "'Kapde toh theek se pehen le", while another mentioned, "Sab kuch toh dikh raha hai". While some people also appreciated her attractive looks in the video by posting fire and red hearts emojis below it.

Recently, Urrfi had burned the internet when she posted three pictures in blue bikini stepping out of a pool. Her fans and followers had left mesmerised seeing her pictures. While one user had commented "Hotness overloaded," another wrote, "Bombshell look." One of her female followers was left jealous as she asserted, "Bas itna confidence aur aisi body aur aisi Bikni aur aisa Pool chahiye life me".



READ | Urrfii Javed sizzles in blue bikini as she steps out of pool, leaves fans mesmerised

On the work front, Urrfii first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.