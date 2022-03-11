Headlines

Urrfii Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing chains and netted skirt, netizens say 'kapde ghar bhool ayi'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

Urrfii Javed, one of the internet's favourite fashionistas, has been trolled yet again. The model walked the streets of Mumbai in a totally unexpected outfit after a series of simple looks. Urrfii's video, in which she is shown flaunting her unique fashion sense by replacing the top with several silver chains, has gone viral on social media. Urfi wore a mesh skirt with her makeshift chain top.

 

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant went around like the world was her runway as she posed for the press. Urrfii also donned a pair of white heels and her hair was braided quite high. With her appearance on a busy Thursday, Urrfii made a statement and turned heads. 

The Tv actress was brutally trolled in the comment section with people asking if she left her clothes at home and had no other option. One user also wrote 'har chiz fashion nahi hai'.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote,   “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."

