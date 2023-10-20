Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kanika Mann reacts to the comparisons drawn between her character of Chand Jalne Laga with Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Kanika Mann is geared up to return with a new daily soap, Chand Jalne Laga, and the teaser of the show has left the audiences interested. In the upcoming love drama, Kanika is paired with Vishal Aditya Singh (former Bigg Boss contestant), and the show delves into the lives of Dev (Vishal) and Tara (Kanika), two childhood sweethearts whose destinies take unexpected turns, separating them only to bring them back together amidst new challenges.

In the teaser, Kanika's look won application and it was even compared to Alia Bhatt from her last movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When Kanika shared the teaser on her social media, a few netizens called her saree-clad look inspired by Alia. Kanika noticed the comparison, and she reacted to it. "My appearance in the teaser is not inspired by the movie. Tara’s look was designed to suit the character and the narrative of our show. The plot of the show and the characters are unique. However, if people have drawn these parallels, I think it’s flattering. I take it as a compliment."

Watch the title song of Chand Jalne Laga

Speaking about her character Tara, Kanika asserted, "Tara is a stunning and committed young woman who maintains a facade to hide her wounds. She’s making great strides in her career as an interior designer, and she is the peacemaker of her family. Underneath her composed exterior, Tara is haunted by the memories of her childhood friend, Dev."

Sharing her experience about working with Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika added, "Working alongside immensely talented actors like Praneet Bhatt Sir, Nassir Khan Sir, and Vishal has been an exhilarating and enriching experience. The dedication they bring to the project inspires me. Vishal is a very supportive co-actor, and we bring out the best in each other. I can’t wait to know what the viewers think of us as a fresh pair. I count myself fortunate to have formed a bond with my co-stars during our time on the show.

The teaser of the show was released during the first week of Bigg Boss 17, and the show will premiere on October 23, Monday to Friday, 9.30 PM.