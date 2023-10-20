Headlines

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

NED vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match 19

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bigg Boss 17: Seven surprising facts about Mannara Chopra

AI imagines Indian cricketers in different professions

MAMI 2023: 13 popular movies you can watch at Mumbai Film Festival

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

HomeTelevision

Television

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kanika Mann reacts to the comparisons drawn between her character of Chand Jalne Laga with Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kanika Mann is geared up to return with a new daily soap, Chand Jalne Laga, and the teaser of the show has left the audiences interested. In the upcoming love drama, Kanika is paired with Vishal Aditya Singh (former Bigg Boss contestant), and the show delves into the lives of Dev (Vishal) and Tara (Kanika), two childhood sweethearts whose destinies take unexpected turns, separating them only to bring them back together amidst new challenges. 

In the teaser, Kanika's look won application and it was even compared to Alia Bhatt from her last movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When Kanika shared the teaser on her social media, a few netizens called her saree-clad look inspired by Alia. Kanika noticed the comparison, and she reacted to it. "My appearance in the teaser is not inspired by the movie. Tara’s look was designed to suit the character and the narrative of our show. The plot of the show and the characters are unique. However, if people have drawn these parallels, I think it’s flattering. I take it as a compliment." 

Watch the title song of Chand Jalne Laga

Speaking about her character Tara, Kanika asserted, "Tara is a stunning and committed young woman who maintains a facade to hide her wounds. She’s making great strides in her career as an interior designer, and she is the peacemaker of her family. Underneath her composed exterior, Tara is haunted by the memories of her childhood friend, Dev." 

Sharing her experience about working with Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika added, "Working alongside immensely talented actors like Praneet Bhatt Sir, Nassir Khan Sir, and Vishal has been an exhilarating and enriching experience. The dedication they bring to the project inspires me. Vishal is a very supportive co-actor, and we bring out the best in each other. I can’t wait to know what the viewers think of us as a fresh pair. I count myself fortunate to have formed a bond with my co-stars during our time on the show.

The teaser of the show was released during the first week of Bigg Boss 17, and the show will premiere on October 23, Monday to Friday, 9.30 PM.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

Virat Kohli's heroic century inches closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record in World Cup

Navratri 2023 Day 7: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Kalaratri

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE