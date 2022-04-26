Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is better than Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, reveals Karanvir Bohra

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-Karanvir Bohra-Salman Khan/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has managed to grab attention and love from the viewers. Recently Karanvir Bohra got evicted from the show for the second time. He was also seen in Bigg Boss season 12.

Karnavir Bohra has now compared Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor stated that Kangana is very opinionated and we know her exactly the same outside. People think she is judgemental, however, she was completely neutral non-judgmental side on the show. “She never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome,” he stated.

Earlier, while speaking to Koimoi, the actor had said that his experience is Bigg Boss was not that good in comparison to Lock Upp. He mentioned that he loved Kangana Ranaut’s show as no body judged him. “There is nobody judging me. Mai joh sahi karta hu, joh galat karta hu – mujhe bola jata hai ki woh aap deal karo use, you deal with it. So it has been evolving for me as a human being. In Bigg Boss I used to get judged”, Karanvir stated.

Meanwhile, in the Lock Upp new promo, Sangram proposes to Payal for the wedding in front of everyone. The wrestler asks her to marry him once the show ends. For the unversed, Payal and Sangram, who met each other on the reality show Survivor India, have been in a relationship for 12 years. Payal often talks about Sangram inside the Lock Upp, she tells everyone how madly she is in love with him and wants to marry him.