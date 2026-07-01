Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp, may join Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'

Kangana Ranaut is set to make a special appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa this weekend as 'Janta Ki Awaaz' during the show's first termination round.

The drama inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is only getting bigger. Just days after the reality show premiered on Netflix, makers have announced that actor and politician Kangana Ranaut will be entering the show as a special guest this weekend.

The actress, who hosted the previous version of Lock Upp, will now appear as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz' during the show's first termination episode.

Kangana To Play A Special Role In The Show

According to the makers, 'Janta Ki Awaaz' will serve as a bridge between the audience and the contestants, giving inmates a chance to understand how viewers perceive their journey inside the house.

Her entry comes at a crucial point in the game, as contestants prepare to face the season's first termination.

Sharing her excitement, Kangana said, "This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!”

Why Isn't Kangana Hosting This Season?

At the launch event of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai, creator Ektaa Kapoor explained why Kangana did not return as the host this season.

"The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood," she said.

Speaking about bringing the reality show to Netflix, Ektaa added, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas."

About The Show

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show features celebrities living together in a high-pressure environment and competing through various tasks and challenges.

This season's contestants include Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala.

When And Where To Watch

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the executive producer. The reality show began streaming on Netflix on June 27 and releases new episodes every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.