Kangana Ranaut on 'Lock Upp': 'I will have the final word and I will choose the winner'

Headlines

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

9 Batsmen with most ODI runs at no 3

7 highest-grossing Telugu films

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

HomeTelevision

Television

Kangana Ranaut on 'Lock Upp': 'I will have the final word and I will choose the winner'

Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' features thirteen controversial celebrities locked up inside a jail.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' has opened to an amazing response with record-breaking views as thirteen controversial celebrities take part in 'Atyaachaari Khel' inside the 'Badass Jail'. Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohtagi, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Babita Phogat, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora are the contestants in the first season of the reality show streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

The show, backed by the queen on television Ekta Kapoor, has been drawing comparisons with Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' since it was announced. Now, the show's host Kangana Ranaut has finally opened up about these comparisons in her recent interview.

Talking to IANS, the 'Manikarnika' actress said, "See 'Bigg Boss' and all are TV shows and they have contestants on them. We are not talking about contestants here, we're talking about 'kaidis' and they are in jail. I will have the final word and I will choose the winner." 

When asked if she will favour any contestant inside the house, Ranaut told the media portal, "It's human nature to resonate with certain people and to not resonate with certain people. But that will not affect my decision. I'm a very objective person. And I feel the winner should be somebody who is probably not the definition of winners we have seen so far in reality shows."

READ | 'Lock Upp': Meet the controversial contestants of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

"But someone who`s out there and knows how to deal with life, who's spontaneous, who's fun and at the same time is innocent and pure. This is going to be the winner of 'Lock Upp Season 1' and I am sure that I will favour such a person and such a person will be my favourite as well. The winner will be somebody who I like", she further added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This man took Rs 50 lakh loan to build Rs 17,000 crore company, became India’s richest jeweller; net worth is…

Bizarre theft in Bengaluru: Partially built bus stop worth Rs 10 lakh vanishes overnight, know what happened

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs SL clash

'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE