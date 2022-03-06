Kangana Ranaut on 'Lock Upp': 'I will have the final word and I will choose the winner'

Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' features thirteen controversial celebrities locked up inside a jail.

Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' has opened to an amazing response with record-breaking views as thirteen controversial celebrities take part in 'Atyaachaari Khel' inside the 'Badass Jail'. Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohtagi, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Babita Phogat, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora are the contestants in the first season of the reality show streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

The show, backed by the queen on television Ekta Kapoor, has been drawing comparisons with Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' since it was announced. Now, the show's host Kangana Ranaut has finally opened up about these comparisons in her recent interview.

Talking to IANS, the 'Manikarnika' actress said, "See 'Bigg Boss' and all are TV shows and they have contestants on them. We are not talking about contestants here, we're talking about 'kaidis' and they are in jail. I will have the final word and I will choose the winner."

When asked if she will favour any contestant inside the house, Ranaut told the media portal, "It's human nature to resonate with certain people and to not resonate with certain people. But that will not affect my decision. I'm a very objective person. And I feel the winner should be somebody who is probably not the definition of winners we have seen so far in reality shows."



"But someone who`s out there and knows how to deal with life, who's spontaneous, who's fun and at the same time is innocent and pure. This is going to be the winner of 'Lock Upp Season 1' and I am sure that I will favour such a person and such a person will be my favourite as well. The winner will be somebody who I like", she further added.