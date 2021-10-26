‘Kamar nahi dikh rahi’: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Donal Bisht reacts to Karan Kundrra’s inappropriate comment

Donal Bisht, who was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15 last week’, reminisced on her time on the show and stated that she has earned hearts and so won the game. She stated she was singled out because she wouldn't be influenced by the other participants.

“When I came out, I saw myself trending on Twitter. ‘Bring back Donal, she is a lone warrior. We stand by Donal.’ So many hashtags were there for me and I felt that people outside could understand me and what I was going through. When I was inside and all these people were doing wrong with me, I could feel that. They were suppressing me that I am wrong, when they were wrong, and people could understand that,” she told Hindustan Times.

Donal expressed her gratitude to the crowd for empathising with her. “I was being sidelined. My fans could see and empathise with me, and I think I won the game there. For me, winning hearts is important, not just winning the trophy. I have won hearts, so I have won the game,” she said

When asked who she was talking about when she suggested her voice was being silenced, Donal said, “Maximum people are followers. There are just two or three who are trying to lead but some are very toxic, like Vishal (Kotian), Tejasswi (Prakash). People don’t want to fight with those people. Other people like Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Akasa Singh are all followers, they can’t oppose those people. They can’t oppose Karan Kundrra either. They are just saving themselves and unki haan mein haan mila rahe the (agreeing with whatever they say).”

Donal said that these ‘followers’ were ‘not strong enough’ to take a stand but she stood against everyone. “These people were trying to manipulate me and I was not getting manipulated. I don’t know how much they showed but there was an incident. Tejasswi was not a loyal and trustworthy person inside and I had an issue with that. Mere saamne woh kisi baat ko lekar mukar gayi (She went back on her word in front of me) and everyone was with her. At that time, I said that I know what I have seen and heard, what she did. Other people were trying to manipulate me, ‘Tujhe aisa laga (Maybe you felt that way),’ and I said, ‘You can’t manipulate me.’ They saw me as a very strong contender and strong human. I don’t follow anyone.”