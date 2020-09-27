Kamal Haasan's 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Lakshmi Menon denies participating, calls it 'sh*t show'

Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season four is all set to be aired from October 4, 2020. Several celebrity names have been popped up but none of them has given a confirmation yet. However, one of the celebrities confirmed that she is not participating in the reality show with a series of posts on her Instagram story. Lakshmi Menon, who is a popular Tamil actor started by writing, "Not participating in Bigg Boss".

The Kumki actor wrote in her next story, "I am not participating in Bigg Boss show. I am not going to be washing plates and cleaning toilets of others for now and never and also fighting on camera in the name of a show. I hope hereafter nobody comes up with speculations of me going to some sh*t show."

Lakshmi further penned, "So, many people sent me negative messages after seeing my story. I just want to clarify that you are nobody to question me. It is my right to have an opinion and a choice. Some people might like the show, some might not. I, for that matter, do not like the show due to various reasons. I wash my own plates and clean my toilet at my house. It’s just that I don’t want to do that in front of a camera."

The actor concluded by writing, "So, after what I said about Bigg Boss show, I got many negative comments. Let me tell you one thing. This was not about hurting somebody, or to make a fuss, speaking about a show to earn attention. I had to stand up for myself and I felt a strong need to talk about it and give clarity about whether I'm going to the show and if not, why. Thanks for supporting and not supporting."

Check out her posts below: