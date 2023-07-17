Headlines

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

A video from the web series The Trial is going viral in which Kajol can be seen kissing on-screen boyfriend Alyy Khan and husband Jisshu Sengupta.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Bollywood star Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the web series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha which was released on Monday (June 12) on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the courtroom drama features Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

Now, a video from the web series is going viral in which Kajol can be seen kissing on-screen boyfriend Alyy Khan and husband Jisshu Sengupta. The clip is doing rounds on social media and netizens are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “And I expected this to happen somewhere in Lust Stories 2...”  The second one said, “bhai ye sab kya dkehna padh rha.”  The third person commented, “to get appreciated value against depreciated.”

The fourth one said, “B grade actress .. what a downgrade.” The fifth person said, “poor Ajay.” The sixth one said, “abh beti kaa vakta aagaya hi dadi.. aha karke badnam hona jaruri tha kya.” The seventh one said, “May be trying to reach her daughter how to kiss.” The eighth one said, “So what....u belong to the stone ages?”

Meanwhile, speaking about why she chose The Trial as her debut web series, Kajol told Variety, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format."

The Disney+ Hotstar show is the official Hindi adaptation of the American legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran on CBS for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016.  Julianna Margulies played the leading role of Alicia Florrick in the show created by the couple Robert King and Michelle King.

 

 

