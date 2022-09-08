Search icon
The Good Wife: First look of Kajol's upcoming film leaves netizens impressed

Kajol's lawyer avatar in The Good Wife has left netizens impressed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol`s first look from her upcoming digital film, the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife titled The Good Wife -- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka was unveiled on Thursday. In the film, the actress will play a lawyer.

Talking about playing a lawyer in the film, Kajol, one of Bollywood`s most loved actresses, said in a statement, "I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special." The first look was released on the occasion of Disney+ Day.

Here's the first look at The Good Wife

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Commenting on the upside of the medium of OTT, the actress said, "The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar`s `The Good Wife`, that`s exactly what I got."

She added: "As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first-ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma." The original series, The Good Wife, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. As soon as the first look was out several netizens hailed her debut, and found the first look promising. A netizens added, "SO EXCITED FOR ITTT AAAHH." Another netizen added, "WE LOVE YOOOOUUUU." A user added, "We are looking forward to this interesting and spectacular movie. Good luck @kajol."  

The format rights are distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution and it has been licensed in China, India, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam. Directed by Suparn Verma of The Family Man fame and produced by Banijay Asia, The Good Wife -- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka will release soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

