Reacting to the rumours surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Dayaben, Kajal Pisal opened up about her viral photo from her audition.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been grabbing headlines for the past few days with constant speculation surrounding the lead actress of the show, replacing Disha Vakani. Fans, for the past few years, have been awaiting the return of Dayaben, a character previously portrayed by Disha Vakani. Amid this, the name of Jhanak fame Kajal Pisal has been making the rounds. Media reports stated that Kajal Pisal would play the role of Dayaben in TMKOC, however, the actress has now refuted the rumours, labeling them as fake news.

Reacting to the rumours surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Dayaben, Kajal Pisal opened up about her viral photo from her audition. Kajal Pisal told Zoom TV, "I am already working on Jhanak, so this is entirely incorrect. Yes, I did audition for Daya Ben in 2022, and those pictures are resurfacing now. But as of now, I can confirm that this is totally fake news."

It was back in 2022 that Kajal Pisal posted a picture of herself in Dayaben’s look on Instagram, revealing that she had attended a look test for the show but never heard back. "I’d like to say that Yes, I went for the look test but got no revert. But in no way has it affected my career. Just that I felt playing Daya would be my biggest opportunity, but everything is about DESTINY. I'm an artist and will continue to give my best to upcoming projects," she said at the time.

Kajal Pisal added, "As the media twists a lot of things with no accurate information, like they are doing now with my statement… Maybe they had done the same with Asit Modi Sir’s statement on me. That he said, ‘Who is Kajal Pisal?’ Yes, it’s true that we don’t know each other personally or professionally. Maybe Daya was a chance for me, but I certainly missed it… With due respect, I still look forward to working with you in the near future."

As per media reports, Asit Modi is currently looking for an actor to play the character of Dayaben. An actress, whose identity is under wraps, has been shortlisted for the role of Daya already, as per reports.

READ | Tom Holland's much-awaited Spider-Man film is titled Brand New Day; release date announced