Television

Television

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actor Niti Taylor goes green at her Mehendi ceremony ahead of engagement with beau Parikshit Bawa

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actor Niti Taylor took to her Instagram page and announced that she is getting engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa. The couple even had their Mehendi ceremony.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 03:06 PM IST

Congratulations are in order for Ishqbaaaz actor Niti Taylor as she gets engaged to her beau Parikshit Bawa. The actor, on Monday, took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with her boyfriend with a prolonged note. She wrote, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED!"

She added, "We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives... #PARTITAYLES"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Now, Niti shared a couple of photos straight from her Mehendi ceremony ahead of her engagement. In the photo, she looks beautiful as ever in a green lehenga choli teamed up with floral jewellery. While Parikshit twinned with her in a green bandhgala kurta pyjamas. Niti captioned the romantic photo stating, "#PARTITAYLES To love laughter and happily ever after"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The beautiful actor also shared a video from the Mehendi ceremony and wrote, "We are all a little weird and, life’s a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it LOVE #partitayles @theglamweddingofficial Outfit- @kalkifashion"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On her professional front, Niti is popular for her roles in shows namely Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ghulaam, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Laal Ishq, Ishqbaaaz to name a few.

