Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii: Sakshi Tanwar starrer show to return after 14 years, Ekta Kapoor confirms

File Photo

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, a well-liked sitcom starring Sakshi Tanwar, is making a comeback on television. After 14 long years, the show that once dominated the TRP rankings is making a comeback. Ekta Kapoor, the show's producer, confirmed the rumours of its return on Wednesday. Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawaatra, and Achint Kaur, who went on to become well-known actors, also starred in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. The rerun of the programme will begin on the Star Plus channel on August 2. It will start airing at 3:30 pm every day.

Ekta also penned a heartfelt note. Ekta wrote, "I was this young, ambitious 25-year- old TV producer who was trying to make a mark in the entertainment world…. I was determined to create something really big that could make a difference in society… I’ve always looked for inspiration in real people around me, and that’s how the journey of #KahaaniGharGharKii began… After much persuasion, Sakshi agreed to essay the role of Parvati, who went on to become India’s favourite bahu along with Tulsi. I am super excited to announce that @StarPlus is bringing back KGGK, India’s most- loved Kahaani on Aug 2, Monday to Sunday @ 3:30 pm. @starplus #sakshitanwar #kirankarmarkar @chintzykaur @anupsoni3 @mohnish_bahl."



A new season of this well-liked TV programme will be released by Balaji Telefilms as a present for viewers. It will be fascinating to see how an entire, action-packed drama series can capture audiences' attention all over again. Parvati Agarwal was represented by TV actor Sakshi Tanwar, who charmed the audience with her candour and simplicity.