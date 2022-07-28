Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii: Sakshi Tanwar starrer show to return after 14 years, Ekta Kapoor confirms

Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawaatra, and Achint Kaur, who went on to become well-known actors, also starred in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DAN webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii: Sakshi Tanwar starrer show to return after 14 years, Ekta Kapoor confirms
File Photo

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, a well-liked sitcom starring Sakshi Tanwar, is making a comeback on television. After 14 long years, the show that once dominated the TRP rankings is making a comeback. Ekta Kapoor, the show's producer, confirmed the rumours of its return on Wednesday. Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawaatra, and Achint Kaur, who went on to become well-known actors, also starred in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. The rerun of the programme will begin on the Star Plus channel on August 2. It will start airing at 3:30 pm every day.

Ekta also penned a heartfelt note. Ekta wrote, "I was this young, ambitious 25-year- old TV producer who was trying to make a mark in the entertainment world…. I was determined to create something really big that could make a difference in society… I’ve always looked for inspiration in real people around me, and that’s how the journey of #KahaaniGharGharKii began… After much persuasion, Sakshi agreed to essay the role of Parvati, who went on to become India’s favourite bahu along with Tulsi. I am super excited to announce that @StarPlus is bringing back KGGK, India’s most- loved Kahaani on Aug 2, Monday to Sunday @ 3:30 pm. @starplus #sakshitanwar #kirankarmarkar @chintzykaur @anupsoni3 @mohnish_bahl."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

A new season of this well-liked TV programme will be released by Balaji Telefilms as a present for viewers. It will be fascinating to see how an entire, action-packed drama series can capture audiences' attention all over again. Parvati Agarwal was represented by TV actor Sakshi Tanwar, who charmed the audience with her candour and simplicity.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.