‘Kahan se aa jaate ho’: Tejasswi Prakash shocked as paps spot her with Karan Kundrra – WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become not only a fan favourite but also a pap favourite. When they are out and about, paps are able to spot the two.

Now, a new video on Viral Bhayani's Instagram shows TejRan surprised as paparazzi unexpectedly spot them. "What the hell, kahan se aa jate ho tum log," Tejasswi exclaims, stunned.

Watch the viral video here-

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Kundrra revealed how felt when he hugged Tejasswi for the first time in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra reveals his feeling when hugged Tejasswi Prakash for first time

When Kundrra was asked to jot down memorable moments from the show. He said that he remembers the moment when he hugged Tejasswi for the first time. For him, it was the feeling that he could share with his wife or partner. He even said that after meeting Tejasswi, his perception of marriage has changed, and he's no more commitment-phobic.

Tejasswi recently revealed that Karan wasn't happy with her saying 'yes' to the new show, as both of them had plans of travelling after 'Bigg Boss 15.' For the unversed, Teja has won the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss.' During the show, both Karan and Teja had confessed love for each other on national television. They were planning to spend quality time with each other after the show ends when they were inside the controversial house. However, Teja was offered 'Naagin 6' and she said yes! She is busy shooting for Ek Kapoor's show these days.