'Kaha phas gaya' says Saif Ali Khan while discussing partners with Rani Mukerji, Kapil Sharma

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh recently appeared on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of their upcoming movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ where they discussed how observant their partners are.

In the recent episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra, were seen discussing their partners with Kapil who is married to Ginni Chatrath. During the discussion, Saif revealed that his wife Kareena is very observant. To which, the host Kapil replied that his wife is also like Kareena.

Kapil dictated an incident and said, “Me and my wife were going through Lokandwala Back Road and I was seated in front seat while Ginni was seated at the back. Suddenly Ginni said, 'look, look'. When I saw, a woman was jogging and she looked beautiful. I asked, 'Why what happened?' She replied 'Tumhari miss na ho jaye (You shouldn't miss the chance)'.”

Meanwhile, Rani found this incident sweet. Saif asked Rani if she does the same thing with Aditya. “I wouldn't need to do it, he would do it anyway,” she said. She further said, she explained that there’s is nothing wrong with complimenting someone who looks good. “I think if someone is beautiful, they should be told that they're beautiful,” Rani stated.

Saif replied, “Later, you get a little beating for it is absolutely okay.” Rani explained, “If you praise someone that they are beautiful, there's nothing wrong.” With a shocking expression, Saif asked, “To praise some woman in front of your wife?”Rani answered, “Why not?”

“I don't think so” Saif said. “I don't have a choice,” the actress added before Saif said, “Very bad. Kaunsi aurat? Koi hai hi nahi (Which woman? There's no such woman).” However, this didn’t go down well with Rani. She said, “Excuse me!” Meanwhile, in order to save himself, Saif said, “Yes of course, arre main kaha phas gaya yaar (I am in trouble).” Hearing this, people started laughing.

‘Bunty Aur Bubli 2’, which is the second big-budget film to release after the second Covid-19 induced lockdown, will be released on November 19.