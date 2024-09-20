'Kab shaitaan ne nanga kar diya...': Sana Khan breaks downs as she talks about leaving showbiz, embracing hijab

Sana Khan broke down, and made shocking claim as she revealed reason behind quitting showbiz, embracing hijab.

Former actress Sana Khan, who left showbiz to follow her religion recently opened up about her tough journey of quitting the entertainment industry and embracing hijab. The actress broke down in tears saying that the devil had changed her as a woman.

In a recent interview with Rubina Dilaik on her podcast channel, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi, Sana Khan revealed how after Bigg Boss she started reading the translation of the Quran. She said, "After I came out of Bigg Boss, I thought, I need to get a Quran which is translated. Us waqt meri life mein bahut saari aisi chizein bhi ho rahi thi which are now not worth talking, but apart from that, meri life mein bahat major change tha."

She further added, "Pehle main full sleeves pehenti thi, then three-fourth hua and then half sleeves hua. I would be like, baap re mere hath dikh rahe hai. And then I reached sleeveless. Phir neeche se kum hote gaye. And then in my journey from sleeveless to backless, mujhe pata hi nahi chala ki shaitaan ne mujhe as a woman nanga kab kar diya aur main is nangepan ko modernism aur liberal hona, is chiz ko power kab se samajne lag gayi? (I didn't even realize when my journey went from full sleeves to backless. I never noticed when the devil stripped me as a woman. I felt like I had lost myself. The girl who used to wear salwar-kameez, apply oil, and braid her hair in two plaits while going to college— when did she start wearing shortcuts and backless outfits on stage? To be honest, it makes me want to cry)."

As she said this, tears rolled down her eyes. Rubina Dilaik consoled her. She praised her spiritual and religious journey which she started at a young age. She told her that she has inspired many women including herself. "Jo aapne apnaya hai at an early stage, main ab jaake apna ra (What you embraced at an early stage, I am just now beginning to adopt)". Praising her husband, Sana Khan said, "You don't know the value of my husband. He is a diamond in the coal."

In 2020, Sana Khan left everyone shocked after she announced that she was quitting the entertainment industry. She even deleted all her posts related to the entertainment industry including her glamourous pics. Soon after this, she married Surat-based businessman Anas Saiyad and last year, they welcomed a boy named Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

