Television

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Aoora's family issues a statement and accuses the Bigg Boss 17 makers of mocking him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Two weeks back, K-pop singer Aoora entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, and his entertaining funny nature connected with the audience. However, his family has now issued a notice accusing the makers of mocking him. 

Bigg Boss Tak shared a statement from Aoora’s family on Twitter which read, “As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. We firmly believe good vibes and love transcend language barriers. He has been trying to connect with everyone, understand them, and learn more.” 

His family further said, “It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery. We are also upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show? we strongly feel that he is more entertaining and interesting than many others inside the house.”

K-pop singer Park Min-jun, widely known as Aoora, recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. In his introductory video, Aoora was seen performing to the Hindi song, Wo Kisna Hai. “Janam se videshi, lekin dil se ek dum desi, aa raha hu mai India ke sabse happening house mein (Born abroad, but with a totally desi heart, I’m coming to the most happening house in India)." 

Netizens also reacted to Aoora's family's statement. One of the comments read, "Yes, BB and Salman are making fun of his English." Another wrote, "Bigg Boss, Aoora ko zyada dikhao, audience uske real side ko dekhna chahte hain!" Another user wrote, "Colors, Aoora ki energy se show ka atmosphere aur bhi lively ho jayega, usko highlight karo!" 

