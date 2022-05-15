Andrew Symonds death: Juhi Parmar recalls time spent with cricketer in Bigg Boss

Andrew Symonds appeared in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 5. Juhi Parmar, who was the winner of season 5, recalled their memories.

On Sunday morning, cricket fans were devasted when they got to know Australian cricket all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car accident. Indian celebs took to social media and mourned the tragic death of the cricketer.

Andrew Symonds appeared in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 5. Juhi Parmar, who was the winner of season 5, recalled their memories in Bigg Boss house and offered condolences to cricket's family. The actress stated that Andrew had participated in all the activities inside the house. She recalled the time when Andrew had to act like Bollywood actors and woo all the female participants.

She stated that she remembers when the cricketer had to woo her, therefore, he started singing a song with wrong lyrics. All members started laughing after seeing him singing a Bollywood song.

For the unversed, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash Saturday night. The accident occurred just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland.

According to a statement by the Queensland Police, the accident happened in Hervey Range Road, about 50 km outside Townsville in northeast Australia on Saturday night. The untimely demise of the renowned cricketer has triggered a worldwide outpouring of grief, with fellow cricketers from all over the world sending their condolences.

Virat Kohli is amongst those who have paid their tributes to the late batter. Virat Kohli prayed for his soul to rest in peace and expressed sympathy to Symonds' family.

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009. He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s.